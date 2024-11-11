Voyis Vision System Certified by BV

The Discovery Stereo Vision System by Voyis Imaging has achieved Bureau Veritas (BV) certification.

The certification confirmed the Discovery Stereo Vision System’s linear accuracy at less than 0.3mm error per meter supports confident distance metrology measurements. For localized inspection needs, such as mooring chain and defect metrology, the camera demonstrated a local accuracy of less than ±0.5mm, with results outperforming this specification in BV testing on chain link diameter and width measurements.

Voyis ensures that every Discovery Stereo Vision System undergoes the same linear accuracy verification test as executed by BV before every system delivery.

Voyis’ proprietary calibration process is integral to achieving high accuracy standards. Incorporating highly refined intrinsic and extrinsic calibration phases, the process also optimizes each unit’s optical alignment to ensure the highest quality focus and camera-pair consistency.

Voyis says the calibration process and unique optical design ensures end-users can rely on consistent, high-precision measurements without additional in-field verifications, simplifying and expediting operations in varied underwater environments.

Each Discovery Stereo unit produces clear, high-resolution 3D reconstructions in real-time. With high-resolution global shutter sensors, a distortion-free dome viewport and advanced HDR image processing algorithms, the Discovery Stereo Vision System captures precise and accurate datasets even in dynamic underwater conditions. These advances, along with optimized stereo baseline spacing and precise camera synchronization, make the Discovery Stereo a top choice for complex underwater inspections, says the company.



