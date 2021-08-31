 
August 31, 2021

The New WASSP W3P

The WASSP W3P. Photo courtesy WASSP

WASSP released the W3 integrated wireless unit for real-time tender mapping within a portable bracket mounted unit.

WASSP W3P is designed to provide 3D real-time seafloor mapping with wireless transmission to a mothership. The integrated solution, provides transducer, processor, transmitter, position sensors, wifi and bracket mounted pole in a fully contained product. With a simple bracket mounted attachment, the W3P only requires a power connection to allow real-time 3D bathymetry mapping of the sea floor from a tender which can be transmitted back in real-time to a mothership at distances up to 2 Nm.  

“The W3P is the culmination of 5 years of Kaizen product development," said WASSP Product Manager Nick Fogarty. "Feedback from our customers and dealers wanted an all in one solution, that was simple to retrofit, setup and be used across a variety of vessels. The ability to install the product and be mapping remote destinations safely in a matter of minutes was our goal, and we have achieved that.”

WASSP W3P is designed to provide 3D real-time seafloor mapping with wireless transmission to a mothership. Image courtesy WASSP

