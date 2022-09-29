 
New Wave Media

September 29, 2022

New WaveNet Data Shows Record UK Sea Temperatures

The red dots mark locations of Cefas maintained buoys, with graphs showing sea temperatures from three sites in the southern North sea and eastern English Channel. (Image: Cefas)

The red dots mark locations of Cefas maintained buoys, with graphs showing sea temperatures from three sites in the southern North sea and eastern English Channel. (Image: Cefas)

Sea temperatures across the south and east of England hit record breaking levels this summer, new data published by Cefas shows.

The data provided by WaveNet shows that sites in Tyne/Tees (off the Yorkshire coast), Dowsing, Southwold, Gabbard (in the southern North sea), South Knock (Thames estuary) and Hastings (in the English Channel) and around to Poole Bay in the Western Channel have reached new highs. In the southern North Sea, temperatures were above 20 degrees for several weeks and reached 21 degrees at South Knock beating the last 20 years of data previously collected.

While these waters are typically the warmest in the UK, the rise is likely to be the result of an extremely warm summer, particularly in the south and east of England. Across the rest of the UK, temperatures at sites such as Liverpool Bay, Morray Firth, Hebrides, and The Forth, have all reached above average levels.

Established in 2002, WaveNet, hosted by Cefas, provides real time wave heights and temperatures from a network of wave buoys located around the UK coastline. The data, collected from a variety of third party platforms and programs (industry and public sector-funded), gives an unprecedented insight into the changing sea wave climate and temperature around the U.K.  

Warmer seas are recognized as a potential impact of climate change and are also associated with changes to the marine environment and biodiversity. Existing Cefas research shows that warmer seas are already having an impact on the movement and behavior of fish stock across the U.K. Biologically, warmer sea water contains less oxygen, threatening marine habitats and larger fish species.

It is projected that U.K. sea water temperatures will continue to rise over the coming century, with models suggesting an increase of between 0.25°C and 0.4°C per decade. The WaveNet data, which is incorporated into Met Office meteorological models, will help forecasters, local authorities, and scientists to better understand the risks and impacts of climate change on the marine environment and coastal communities.

Related News

(Photo: Groupe Gorgé)

Groupe Gorgé Completes Its Acquisition of iXblue

French tech company Groupe Gorgé on Thursday announced it has finalized its acquisition of iXblue.Notably, the deal brings…

Credit: Proserv

Proserv Acquires Stake in Power System Monitoring Expert, Synaptec

Global controls technology company Proserv has acquired a minority stake in Glasgow-based power system monitoring expert…

(Photo: HM Government of Gibraltar)

Divers Seal Tank Vents Leaking Oil from Bulk Carrier off Gibraltar

Divers sealed two tank vents that leaked fuel from a bulk carrier that was damaged and beached after a collision off the British enclave of Gibraltar

(Photo: U.S Navy)

Iran Caught Trying to Capture US Navy Sea Drone

The U.S. Navy said it thwarted an Iranian attempt to capture one if its unmanned surface vessels (USV) in the Arabian Gulf.While…

(Photo: NYK)

New Wood Chip Carrier Will Collect Ocean Microplastics

A newly built wood chip carrier vessel recently delivered to Japanese shipping company NYK is equipped to collect ocean microplatics…

Image copyright Stuart Conway/Courtesy UKHO

Inside the new UK Center for Seabed Mapping

David Parker, the Head of Hydrographic Programs at the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) discusses the rationale behind the new UK…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Absorbents Online

Absorbentsonline.com has specialized in spill containment products and spill absorbents since 1985. We can ship throughout the U.S. and internationally. Our complete line of spill containment products such as spill kits, spill berms, oil absorbent booms, non-absorbent booms…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

We need the Cloud to Study the Depths

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news