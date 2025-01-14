Webinar: Advancing Hydrographic Surveying with Centimeter Accuracy in Real-Time

Join us for an exclusive webinar where you’ll learn more about Applanix POS MV and CenterPoint RTX Marine correction service, powerful combination for elevating your hydrographic and bathymetric surveying.

In the fast-paced world of marine surveying, real-time data is becoming increasingly important for making informed decisions on the water.

We will explore how CenterPoint RTX Marine delivers satellite-delivered GNSS data, at 2 cm horizontal / 3 cm vertical accuracy, that is easy to use, that enhances efficiency and streamlines survey workflow.

We will look into the seamless compatibility of CenterPoint RTX Marine with the renowned Applanix POS MV system and discuss advanced security features that ensure data integrity and protection, including anti-jamming and NMA.

Date & Time

Feb 5, 2025 11:00 AM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Follow the link for registration or click the banner below:

Webinar also covers firmware updates and best practices for setting up your system, including optimal antenna placement and configuration tips to ensure maximum performance. Additionally, we'll showcase real-world success stories, map out locations and test sites where CenterPoint RTX Marine is actively used.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain a competitive edge, simplify your workflows and boost productivity on every survey. Register now. Learning objectives:

• Master system setup and understand key benefits.

• Use real-time data to make informed marine decisions.

• Streamline workflows with satellite-delivered GNSS for efficiency.

• Discsus anti-jamming, data integrity, and NMA features.

• Get practical tips and answers to your questions.