Wednesday, December 4, 2024
 
December 3, 2024

New Wireless Water Quality Monitoring System Launched

Source: CSignum

Source: CSignum

CSignum has launched the EM-2Q a purpose-built wireless water quality monitoring solution to help businesses address regulatory requirements such as the UK Environment Act 2021.

Regulatory requirements and especially the UK’s Environment Act 2021 (EA21) mandate frequent water quality data uploads. The EM-2Q is designed for this and can be deployed across a range of settings, including rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and coastal waters, offering the accuracy and resilience needed for effective monitoring on a large scale.

The EM-2Q is fully submerged and requires no cables for data retrieval. Wireless communication eliminates the need for fixed infrastructure on the riverbank or shore substantially reducing vandalization, theft, and tampering.

CSignum’s Electromagnetic Field Signaling (EMFS) technology seamlessly transmits data through water to above-surface devices, overcoming challenges typically faced with cabled or data buoy-based approaches.

CSignum’s airbag recovery technology allows the device to be retrieved without divers. A remote command inflates an onboard airbag, which raises the device to the surface, saving both time and cost and improving operational safety.

