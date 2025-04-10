 
New Wave Media

April 10, 2025

Boxfish Robotics: Autonomous Hovering AUV for Marine Research

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV (Hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicle), featuring advancements in autonomy that set a new standard in underwater exploration.

The Boxfish AUV is equipped with Boxfish’s latest proprietary autonomy software, allowing it to operate with precision and efficiency. The graphical user interface, SafePath Planner, offers a high level of customization and ensures that the AUV can navigate complex underwater environments with ease. Users can also monitor the progress of the mission and intervene if required.

The AUV supports benthic photogrammetry work, seabed mapping, coral reef and artificial coral reef monitoring, coral bleaching studies, fish studies, and invasive species studies. The Boxfish AUV operates without a tether at depths of up to 600 meters, with future enhancements planned to reach 1000 meters. The Boxfish AUV can carry a number of sensors to measure water quality and take high-quality video complemented by stereo cameras for fish census surveys.

The unique design of the Boxfish AUV sets it apart from traditional torpedo-shaped autonomous vehicles. It can maneuvre with agility, allowing it to perform tasks such as seabed mapping, inspection, and data collection more effectively. This versatility makes it an invaluable tool for scientists, researchers, and industry professionals alike.

Additionally, it offers a combination of the Return to Surface function, proven by other Boxfish Robotics products in the field, and the Boxfish Satellite Tacker that reports the location of the AUV in case it is lost.

Related News

Source: NOC

NOC AUVs To Boost Portugal Ocean Science Research

A leading European research, technology and innovation organization has chosen underwater robotics from the UK’s National…

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira's (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 USV. Credit: Exhail

Exail Announces Sale of USV to Oceanic Observatory of Madeira

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series. Credit: Teledyne

Teledyne Marine Launches SeaBat T51-S Multibeam

Teledyne Marine announced the launch of the SeaBat T51-S multibeam echosounder, the latest advancement in the SeaBat T-series.

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North. Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

ASL Environmental: Tidal Currents Study Underway in Newfoundland and Labrador

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

Credit: Clive McMahon, IMOS and SIMS

Grander Canyons

There are subsea canyons far bigger than the Grand Canyon.The Grand Canyon is 6,093 feet (1,857 meters) deep, but the Zhemchug Canyon…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news