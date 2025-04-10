Boxfish Robotics: Autonomous Hovering AUV for Marine Research

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV (Hovering Autonomous Underwater Vehicle), featuring advancements in autonomy that set a new standard in underwater exploration.

The Boxfish AUV is equipped with Boxfish’s latest proprietary autonomy software, allowing it to operate with precision and efficiency. The graphical user interface, SafePath Planner, offers a high level of customization and ensures that the AUV can navigate complex underwater environments with ease. Users can also monitor the progress of the mission and intervene if required.

The AUV supports benthic photogrammetry work, seabed mapping, coral reef and artificial coral reef monitoring, coral bleaching studies, fish studies, and invasive species studies. The Boxfish AUV operates without a tether at depths of up to 600 meters, with future enhancements planned to reach 1000 meters. The Boxfish AUV can carry a number of sensors to measure water quality and take high-quality video complemented by stereo cameras for fish census surveys.

The unique design of the Boxfish AUV sets it apart from traditional torpedo-shaped autonomous vehicles. It can maneuvre with agility, allowing it to perform tasks such as seabed mapping, inspection, and data collection more effectively. This versatility makes it an invaluable tool for scientists, researchers, and industry professionals alike.

Additionally, it offers a combination of the Return to Surface function, proven by other Boxfish Robotics products in the field, and the Boxfish Satellite Tacker that reports the location of the AUV in case it is lost.