Woocheen Acquires Subsea Engineering Firm DME Systems

UK-based DME Systems has merged with Woocheen with the aim of bringing more advanced subsea tools to geoscience.

Woocheen’s geosciences business specializes in offshore, nearshore and onshore geotechnical and geophysical services to characterize geology in remote, difficult environments such as those where offshore wind energy is being developed and where climate-related research is being done.

Woocheen’s Seas Geosciences company has already worked closely with DME on the fully automated geotechnical machine Seas uses to sample and test soils on the seafloor.

Woocheen CEO Terry Downes, said: “DME is a company of engineers with a history of solving tough subsea problems. Their world-class expertise, coupled with our geotechnical and geophysical abilities, will give us the in-house capacity to develop unique equipment that is customized for our clients’ needs offshore, nearshore and onshore. It also means we can respond even more quickly and safely when problems inevitably arise while conducting investigations 2,000 meters under water.”

DME primarily serves the telecommunications and offshore wind industries by building and modifying subsea vehicles and control systems that help clients do work such as lay cables on the seafloor. It brings advanced expertise in automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

DME Director Darren Coombe said the alliance will accelerate DME’s already rapid growth. Launched in 2021, the company now has a team of 25 and has moved three times to accommodate its increasing need for space. “We’re looking forward to fostering ocean and climate health as part of Woocheen, while continuing to serve other customers in the telecommunications and offshore renewables sectors.”



