October 28, 2024

OPT Wraps Up Second Set of WAM-V Trials US Navy

(Credit: OPT)

(Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has completed the second set of exercises for several of its WAM-V autonomous surface vehicles during the Mission Autonomy Proving Grounds (MAPG) as part of Project Overmatch.

The tests are part of the previously announced follow-on contract as a subcontractor to EpiSci and Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s Project Overmatch.

Under this contract, OPT continues to enhance the operational capability of its autonomous maritime technologies to support the U.S. military and its allies. The first set of exercises was concluded over the summer and the completion of these most recent exercises will support immediate revenue recognition, the company said.

"We are very excited about the completion of this exercise. The technological capabilities of our WAM-Vs together with the skills of our ASV operators, the majority of which are Veterans, continue to deliver value for our customers and revenues for our shareholders.

“We believe our participation in Project Overmatch remains a pivotal step in demonstrating how our solutions can significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the U.S. Navy,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of OPT.

