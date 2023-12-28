TGS Wraps Up 410-Day OBN Survey Campaign Offshore Guyana

Marine seismic data company TGS has completed a series of Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) surveys offshore Guyana, setting a record for the longest deepwater node survey campaign.

On December 1, 2023, the final node recovery marked the culmination of three exclusive OBN surveys commissioned by ExxonMobil Guyana.

TGS used its ZXPLR node technology throughout the surveys. It acquired 2,400 square kilometers of OBN data within a span of 410 days, concluding the data acquisition process 20 days ahead of the projected schedule.

According to the company, the achievement marks a record for the longest deepwater node survey.

Carel Hooijkaas, Executive Vice President of Acquisition at TGS, said: “In the history of our company, we have delivered many firsts. This project was another first, with the longest deepwater node survey being successfully acquired for ExxonMobil Guyana. We did this safely and efficiently in one of the most congested fields in the world.”

During field operations, TGS earned 12 Catch of the Week (COTW) awards from ExxonMobil Wells. The COTW program acknowledges outstanding achievements related to health, safety and the environment across all of ExxonMobil Wells’ operations worldwide.

TGS also recovered 1.2 metric tons of marine debris, removing a large amount of discarded fishing gear, plastics and other harmful debris from the marine environment in Guyana.