Zeebrugge Port Deploy 5G Network

Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, will have its own private 5G network this year, disclosed the container, bulk cargo, new vehicles and passenger ferry terminal port in the municipality of Bruges.



The port’s management will collaborate with Citymesh, which is the only operator to have a license for 5G networks in Flanders and Brussels.



"The private 5G network in the Port of Zeebrugge will be the accelerator for innovation in and around the port," the port said.



The network’s brain is located in the port’s datacenter. This keeps all data safe within the port authority’s own network and makes it independent from external influences.



In the first phase, the data network will be used for connectivity with tugboats, air pollution detectors, camera’s and quay sensors. For the new sealock, which is to be constructed in the near future, the high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity will prove to be an asset.



5G will be deployed at port companies for dispatching, connectivity with straddle carriers, track and trace systems and critical group communication.



Meanwhile, Citymesh strengthens its position on the 5G market, where they, as the only operator, establish private 5G networks in close cooperation with technology partner Nokia.



Mitch De Geest, CEO Citymesh: “Citymesh is thrilled to be able to work with the Port of Zeebrugge to build the port of the future. At the levels of continuous security, operational certainty and flexibility, Citymesh 5G offers many possibilities. This decision shows the Port of Zeebrugge is working out a long term vision and is ready to face the challenges in digital transformation.”