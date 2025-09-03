Zunibal Acquires Hydroacoustic Company Echoview

Zunibal, a participated company of Nazca Capital, announced their acquisition of Echoview. The Australian company, based in Hobart (Tasmania), is a global leader in hydroacoustic science and software for the processing, analysis, and visualization of hydroacoustic data. This transaction strengthens Zunibal’s technological and innovation capabilities while expanding its range of solutions.

Echoview’s technology and its team of scientists and engineers will enable Zunibal to take a qualitative leap forward in the development of technological solutions for sustainable fishing. This includes enhancing the capacity to differentiate species, achieve more accurate biomass estimates, assess size distributions, and enrich oceanographic models with higher-precision data.

Additionally, it will allow Zunibal to diversify its technology portfolio, boosting areas such as sustainable fisheries management, aquaculture, oceanography, and the blue economy.

Echoview’s software platform is recognized as the standard reference by scientific institutes, public agencies, and leading companies in more than 70 countries, and its technology has been cited in over 2,500 specialized academic publications. They also offer specialized hydroacoustic training, consulting, and client services

The current Echoview team will remain at the helm of the business, now supported by Zunibal to strengthen development and international projection. Joint opportunities include advanced real-time monitoring of aquaculture facilities, marine life monitoring for renewable energy installations, and precise, continuous tracking of the impacts of climate change on marine species.