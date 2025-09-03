Wednesday, September 3, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2025

Zunibal Acquires Hydroacoustic Company Echoview

© Zunibal

© Zunibal

Zunibal, a participated company of Nazca Capital, announced their acquisition of Echoview. The Australian company, based in Hobart (Tasmania), is a global leader in hydroacoustic science and software for the processing, analysis, and visualization of hydroacoustic data. This transaction strengthens Zunibal’s technological and innovation capabilities while expanding its range of solutions.

Echoview’s technology and its team of scientists and engineers will enable Zunibal to take a qualitative leap forward in the development of technological solutions for sustainable fishing. This includes enhancing the capacity to differentiate species, achieve more accurate biomass estimates, assess size distributions, and enrich oceanographic models with higher-precision data. 

Additionally, it will allow Zunibal to diversify its technology portfolio, boosting areas such as sustainable fisheries management, aquaculture, oceanography, and the blue economy.

Echoview’s software platform is recognized as the standard reference by scientific institutes, public agencies, and leading companies in more than 70 countries, and its technology has been cited in over 2,500 specialized academic publications. They also offer specialized hydroacoustic training, consulting, and client services

The current Echoview team will remain at the helm of the business, now supported by Zunibal to strengthen development and international projection. Joint opportunities include advanced real-time monitoring of aquaculture facilities, marine life monitoring for renewable energy installations, and precise, continuous tracking of the impacts of climate change on marine species.

Related News

From Left: Martin Wien Fjell, President; Jens Abrahamsen, Vice President; and Audun Berg, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Discovery. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery Announces Passive Acoustic Technology

Kongsberg Discovery is targeting a global roll out of advanced passive acoustic technology, helping markets such as the oil…

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Source: US Coast Guard

Coast Guard Establishes Robotics Office

The U.S. Coast Guard has set up the initial operating capability of a Robotics and Autonomous Systems Program Executive Office.The…

Kenny Liu, new CEO at SMD. © SMD

SMD Announces Kenny Liu as New CEO

Pioneering subsea technology and services company, SMD, has announced the appointment of Kenny Liu as its new chief executive…

© Green Marine

Green Marine UK Acquires Roving Eye’s Contracts, Equipment & Vessel

Green Marine (UK) Ltd, a provider of integrated marine services to the renewable energy and offshore sectors, has announced…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lighting the Depths: How a Diving Rehabilitation Base Enhances its Experience and Safety with Lighting Solutions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news