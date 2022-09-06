Tuesday, September 6, 2022
 
New Wave Media

September 6, 2022

EIVA Acquires SensorSurvey for survey solution testing partnership

(Image: EIVA)

(Image: EIVA)

EIVA a/s announced it recently acquired Danish hydrographic survey company SensorSurvey a/s.

The two companies, having worked together for many years, are now taking the next step forward in bridging efforts – strengthening both EIVA’s product development and SensorSurvey’s ability to leverage advanced survey solutions for clients in Denmark, EIVA said.

"By bringing our long-time partner SensorSurvey into the EIVA family, we can involve them even more in development and testing of new features and solutions for hydrographic surveys and subsea inspections. This kind of product testing in real-life projects with experienced surveyors is a vital part of EIVA’s software and hardware solution development," said Jeppe Nielsen, CEO of EIVA and new chairman of the board for SensorSurvey.

"I am excited for this change of ownership, as it will enable SensorSurvey to serve customers more efficiently, as well as greatly expanding the pool of equipment and software solutions we have access to," said Flemming Christensen, managing director, formerly owner, of SensorSurvey.

This increased teamwork will benefit the development and testing of a variety of survey and inspection solutions. These range from autonomous USV survey capabilities in NaviSuite Kuda, EIVA’s hydrographic survey software, to photogrammetry visualizations in NaviSuite Mobula, EIVA’s ROV control and inspection software.

Related News

Allan Pirie, Ashtead Technology’s CEO - Credit: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology to Acquire Subsea Dredging Firm WeSubsea

UK-subsea rental equipment and solutions specialist Ashtead Technology said Monday it planned to acquire WeSubsea to expand…

Geospace Technologies Launches Shallow Water Ocean Bottom Recorder

Geospace Technologies on Monday today announced the release of a new seismic acquisition product named Mariner.The company…

Professor Christopher Roman works on the deep autonomous profiler as Allison Heater of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution looks on. Photo courtesy of Roman Lab / URI.

Deep-sea Research an 'Eye-Opener' for URI student

When Phil Parisi boarded the research vessel Atlantis this summer for an expedition to the Puerto Rico Trench, he didn't quite know what to expect.

Credit: Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Signs Rental Agreement with RTS

UK-based subsea rental equipment and solutions firm Ashtead Technology has signed a rental agreement with Norway-based RTS…

(File photo: John Paul Kotara II / U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Lost Fighter Jet from the Bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

The U.S. Navy said it has retrieved a fighter jet that was lost from an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea last month.The…

Aerial view of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai (HT-HH) volcano, showing new multibeam depth data overlaid on a satellite image of the islands (deep depths in blue, shallow depths in red). Credit: SEA-KIT / NIWA-Nippon Foundation TESMaP survey team. (Image: SEA-KIT)

USV Collects 'Astounding' Data from First Caldera Survey in Tonga

An uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has returned from an initial survey mission inside the caldera of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VapCor Inc.

Based in Canada with Distributors in the USA and elsewhere VapCor Inc. specializes in selling and supporting hydraulic fluids which are water soluble (No Sheen), biodegradable and non-toxic Effective Environmental Cleaners that do not interfere with the operation of an OWS…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Back to the Future

A New Era of Affordable Tangle-Free Propulsion

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news