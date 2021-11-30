Tuesday, November 30, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 30, 2021

Advanced Acoustic Concepts selects Sonardyne for Subsea Target Tracking

Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 USBL system contains everything you need to track divers, ROVS and AUVs in a rugged case small enough to operate-anywhere, from anything. Photo by Tom Acton/Sonardyne

Sonardyne’s Micro-Ranger 2 USBL system contains everything you need to track divers, ROVS and AUVs in a rugged case small enough to operate-anywhere, from anything. Photo by Tom Acton/Sonardyne

Advanced Acoustic Concepts, a U.S.-based subsea weapon, sensors, and integrated systems specialist has chosen Sonardyne's subsea positioning technology to work for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Advanced Acoustic Concepts chose Sonardyne’s portable Micro-Ranger 2 Ultra-Short Baseline (USBL) system to support its existing DoD programs and provide its operatives with increased situational awareness during open ocean missions

Micro-Ranger 2 is designed to provide everything needed to start tracking divers, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous or unmanned underwater vehicles, or any other subsea targets, all from a single IP-67-rated ruggedized case small enough to operate anywhere, from anything, Sonardyne said.

The system can track up to 10 targets to over 3,000 ft (995 m) and comes complete with a surface-deployed Micro-Ranger Transceiver, a GNSS antenna, and two of Sonardyne’s smallest transponders, the Nano. The one-box solution also houses a built-in battery to support more than 10 hours of continuous use, as well as ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity to connect to a user’s laptop for fast and easy tracking, Sonardyne added.

Dan Zatezalo, Technical Sales Manager for Sonardyne in the US, says, “We’re really excited to be supporting the work of such a technically strong company as Advanced Acoustic Concepts, which plays a critical part in supporting the US Navy.

“COTS equipment is playing an increasing role in supporting wider military operations and systems like Micro-Ranger 2 are part of that eco-system; providing navies globally with affordable, easy to acquire, mobilize, and dependable maritime technologies.

“The flexibility of the hardware platform and secure digital signal architecture inside Micro-Ranger 2 means that customers can also benefit from being able to use and integrate our different navigation, communications and control mission systems, seamlessly, all with technical and application support from our facilities in the US.”

Advanced Acoustic Concepts, which is based in New York and has facilities in Maryland and Pennsylvania, is co-owned by Leonardo DRS and Thales.


Related News

Sustainable Marine is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce vast amounts of clean and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams, after completing construction of its substation at Grand Passage. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine ready to Deliver Tidal Energy in early '22

Sustainable Marine reports it is set to demonstrate that Nova Scotia can produce 'clean' and predictable energy from its world-famous tidal streams…

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Maiden Voyage For World’s First Electric & Autonomous Container Ship - Yara Birkeland

Yara Birkeland, the world's first electric and self-propelled container ship has set off for its maiden voyage in the Oslo fjord in Norway.No Friday…

The NOC's first Autosub mission in July 1996. Image courtesy National Oceanography Center

NOC Celebrates 25th Anniversary of First AUV Mission

This year, the National Oceanography Center (NOC) is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) mission.

Image courtesy RE2 Robotics

RE2 Robotics wins US Navy ROV Manipulation Deal

RE2 Robotics received Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding from the U.S. Navy to develop a system that…

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society.

10m Satellite Derived Bathymetry of Long Island, Bahamas produced from multiple Sentinel 2 satellite images. Image contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data 2021. Imagery Credit: Esri World Imagery Basemap, Maxar

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project Partner with TCarta

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TCarta Marine, LLC (TCarta)…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Industrial Motor Power Corporation

Worldwide supplier of new, surplus, and used power generators and engines--serving several industries including oil & gas, mining, drilling, marine, and more. Specializing in Caterpillar (CAT), Cummins, Rolls-Royce et al.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

HIRING CHIEF ENGINEER

● GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news