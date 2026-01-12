Tuesday, January 13, 2026
 
Advanced Navigation Appoints New APAC Head

Source: Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation, a world leader in navigation and autonomous systems, has announced the appointment of Michelle Toscan as Head of APAC.

This move, following a year of doubled growth for the company, is a direct response to the critical and escalating threat of GPS interference.

Toscan’s expertise will be instrumental as assured, GPS-independent autonomy is rapidly shifting from a strategic advantage to a baseline for commercial activity and national security. She is tasked with accelerating the delivery of Advanced Navigation’s dual-use, resilient Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) innovations across extreme environments, from deep sea to space.

The Hon. Malcolm Turnbull AC, Chairman of Advanced Navigation, said: “Across APAC, we are witnessing an urgency to rethink navigation resilience from the ground up. Escalating GPS interference and mounting supply-chain vulnerabilities demand sovereign solutions that can withstand extreme environments. Advanced Navigation continues to take charge and demonstrate what it means to be a visionary sovereign innovator. Michelle’s appointment is a signal of Advanced Navigation’s commitment to staying at the forefront of national and commercial interests across the region.”

Toscan is uniquely qualified to lead this crucial expansion. She joins Advanced Navigation after nearly two decades of supporting Defence, Federal Government, and industry in the procurement, delivery, and employment of advanced technologies critical to Australia’s national interests.

Her career highlights showcase a powerful blend of military discipline and commercial acumen:

Anduril Industries: Director of Strategy and Commercial, leading growth across the air, land, sea, and space domains

Google: Account Executive, introducing the platform to the Federal Government

Leidos: Head of Sourcing and Commercial Management, mastering complex supply chains

Royal Australian Navy: Served as a Legal Officer for over two decades and continues to serve for the Department of Defence, providing a critical understanding of the sovereign capability mandate

Toscan holds a master’s degree in international law and international relations, and two bachelor’s degrees in law and arts (history) from the University of New South Wales. Additionally, she holds a graduate diploma in military law from the Australian National University, and a graduate diploma in legal practice from the College of Law.

Advanced Navigation Chief Revenue Officer Christopher McNamara says, “Toscan’s  deep understanding of the Defence and Federal Government landscapes, coupled with her extensive commercial experience, makes her uniquely qualified to lead our APAC expansion.”

The need for resilient PNT technologies extends across multiple sectors.

McNamara adds, “Defence platforms, such as radar, tactical, and autonomous systems, rely on uncompromisable navigation precision. Maritime platforms, including autonomous surface vessels and underwater vehicles, require GPS-independent positioning. Mining operations also increasingly depend on GPS‑denied solutions for underground positioning and autonomous fleet management.”

Across the APAC region, government and industry leaders are treating resilient PNT as a baseline requirement. Specifically in Australia, the government has demonstrated commitment to strengthening its warfighting edge by establishing the Joint Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) Directorate, now at initial operating capability.

Speaking about her new role, Toscan says, “As APAC’s strategic landscape evolves, Australia has a critical role to play in safeguarding our allied nations. Advanced Navigation exemplifies the ingenuity, precision, and innovation Australian technology brings to complex systems on land, at sea, and in the air, where knowing your position is critical. I’m proud to join a company that leads through technological excellence with both defence and commercial partners.”

Toscan will immediately lead Advanced Navigation’s engagement in the Australian Defence Department’s Global Supply Chain Program (GSC), where it already supports allies and industry partners. The company is a key supplier for Rheinmetall, delivering strategic-grade inertial navigation systems (INS) for the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), while its resilient PNT architectures are trusted across defence primes including Boeing, Leidos, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.

Advanced Navigation’s Electronic Protection suite fortifies versatile defence systems.

To optimise supply chain resilience, Advanced Navigation adopts a vertically integrated framework in the manufacturing of its high-performance navigation range. By engineering and building products in-house in its high-tech PNT facility, the company maintains a high level of control over quality, security, and innovation. This end-to-end capability creates an agile supply chain, allowing the team to adapt quickly to disruptions and meet the shifting delivery demands of defence and commercial customers.

Subscribe for MTR E-news