Advanced Navigation Appoints New Head of Product

Image Courtesy Advanced Navigation

Image Courtesy Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation appointed Maximilian Doemling as Head of Product Management. 

Advanced Navigation Chief Executive Officer Chris Shaw said, “Max’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Advanced Navigation. His strategic direction and extensive experience in shaping product ecosystems are the exact skillset required to expand our portfolio and meet the demands of the growing autonomous systems market. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in navigation and robotics.”

Maximilian brings over 15 years of global experience leading complex technical projects across the defense, space, and automotive sectors in East Asia and Germany. Most recently, he played a key role at Woven by Toyota, driving its transformation into a software-first mobility provider, combining Systems Engineering with Agile practices, all while keeping user-centered design at the core.

Prior to this, Maximilian had a key role in the product development of BMW's automated driving programs, focusing on risk anticipation and system reliability. He also collaborated with local authorities and suppliers, making BMW the first foreign OEM to secure a Robotaxi test license in East Asia.

