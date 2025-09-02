Airmar Expands Medium Frequency Ultra-Wide Chirp Line

Ultrasonic transducer and Chirp technology company AIRMAR® Technology Corporation has added two new dual-frequency models to its line of medium frequency ultra-wide beam transducers.

The two new models are:

B275MWHW – a bronze thru-hull model with a high-speed fairing block.

TM275MWHW – a transom-mount model featuring a rugged urethane housing and an adjustable stainless-steel bracket for transom angles up to 21°.

The company says these latest models offer unmatched sonar coverage for anglers and commercial users alike.

Each of the new 1 kW models features Airmar’s concave ceramic array, delivering an exceptionally wide beamwidth of up to 73° port/starboard in the medium frequency range (60–100 kHz). This ultra-wide beam allows for significantly greater underwater coverage than traditional transducers.

Additionally, the high frequency range (150–250 kHz) provides a 25° beamwidth, ideal for detecting smaller targets with high-resolution detail.

Together, the medium and high frequency capabilities of these models provide optimal performance from shallow waters down to 1,300 feet (400 meters), says Airmar, making them perfect for anglers targeting fish, especially pelagic species which can roam mid water column.

“Anglers who target fish from just below the surface to depths beyond 1,000 feet have never had access to this amount of coverage around their boat,” said Jennifer Matsis, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Airmar. “A beamwidth of up to 73° in the medium frequency range, and 25° in the high frequency range, means you're covering a massive area—while still achieving excellent target resolution on your fishfinder.”

Key Features of Both Models:

· Medium Frequency (60–100 kHz)

· Beamwidth: 57° to 73° (port/starboard), average 16° (fore/aft)

· Maximum depth: 1,300 feet (400 meters)

· High Frequency (150–250 kHz)

· Beamwidth: 25°

· Maximum depth: 500 feet (152 meters)

· Other Features

· Fast-response water temperature sensor

· Xducer ID® technology for automatic transducer recognition

· TM275MWHW includes adjustable stainless-steel mounting bracket

· B275MWHW includes a high-speed fairing block



The new models are compatible with Furuno, Raymarine and Humminbird Chirp-enabled fishfinders, with more to come from other manufacturers late in 2025. Both models are available with OEM connectors, or as a Mix and Match™ transducer with a 9-meter (29’5”) cable and common plug matched to a 1-meter (3’) adapter cable.



