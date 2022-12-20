Oi Americas to Host Product Launches and New Technologies

Oceanology International Americas has opened its registration, and the organizers of the largest ocean technology trade show & conference in the US are preparing to welcome back ocean professionals involved in exploring, protecting and sustainably operating in the world’s oceans and waterways.

Event Director David Ince commented, “With registration now open we welcome back the ocean technology, science and engineering communities to San Diego, in a vibrant face-to-face business environment, with a focus on creating new relationships, discovering the latest technologies and, accessing the latest thinking in the conferences. The trade show and conference will cement Oi Americas position as one of the Worlds must-visit events for ocean professionals, thought leaders and organizations.”

Conference

The event will deliver three days of face-to-face business on the exhibit floor allied to extensive conference and technical sessions covering a huge range of subject areas from naval oceanography to remote monitoring solutions. Much of the event content this year fits under the subject area of the practical, real-world delivery of key change-enabling technologies, such as those needed for a sustainable Blue Economy, effective Energy Transition and Uncrewed Vehicle operations.

Top of the to do list for visitors and exhibitors alike are the conference plenary sessions and technical program, developed this year in partnership with industry luminaries, the Marine Technology Society (MTS), and the Society of Underwater Technology (SUT).

The conference program has been designed to ensure attendees get the best possible insights and most up-to-date knowledge from representatives of industry, government and academia and can be found at https://www.oceanologyinternationalamericas.com/en-gb/conference.html#/sessions

According to OiA Conference Chair Ralph Rayner, “Daily Ocean Futures plenary sessions will focus on unlocking the potential of ocean technologies and ocean information services to support a growing blue economy that balances delivering the vast economic potential of the ocean with meeting key societal challenges such as climate change and the protection of ocean health. These plenary sessions will be complemented by related topical roundtable discussions and a full program of technical tracks connecting the products and services on show in the exhibition hall with their application across the new blue economy. The technical track program covers all stages of ocean technology innovation; seamlessly connecting technology push with application pull.”

In the Ocean Futures Theatre, must see industry events and networking opportunities such as the presentation of the Captain Don Walsh award for Ocean Exploration mix seamlessly in with conference sessions bought to life by leading lights in the sector. Dr Rick Spinrad, Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & NOAA Administrator, Rear Admiral Ron Piret, Commander, Naval Meteorology & Oceanography Command and Jennifer Garson, Director Water Power Technologies Office at the U.S. Department of Energy, are on the list of dozens of industry thought leaders with an active involvement in OiA2023.

Premium technical sessions are set to cover:

•Uncrewed Vehicles & Vessels

•Ocean Observation

•Remote Asset Integrity & Monitoring

•Offshore Wind

•Ocean Data Analytics

•Site Characterization

Exhibit show floor

The list of product launches for new technologies due for release at OiA is expanding by the week with game changing mini ROVs and underwater camera systems garnering interest already on the event website.

For example, OiA exhibitor Teledyne Marine has several new products it is holding back for launch at the three-day event. Helle Auken Lygum, Teledyne’s Imaging Marcomms Manager says: “Teledyne Marine looks forward to reconnecting in person with all our global customers and partners at Oi Americas 2023. We will showcase all our latest underwater technologies including our newest multibeam sonars for manned and autonomous surface vessels from Teledyne RESON as well as the new Benthos Ultra Compact Modem and Pathfinder DVL from Teledyne RDI.”

Arctic Rays LLC is another exhibitor planning substantial launch and new product awareness activity says Stephanie Herndon, Director of Marketing & Communications: “Ready for launch at OiA, Arctic Rays’ new, 1,000m rated, subsea surveillance system comprises topside hardware with video management software and subsea hardware for networking of lights, cameras, and pan-and-tilt units. We’re also particularly proud of Yellowfin, the company’s new machine vision system, and our own pressure relief valve, Barnacle. Almost ready for launch is a new battery-powered camera option for Mako, our existing camera that films in 4K/UHD, FHD and HD. Plus, there are a couple of other new products in earlier-stage development that we can’t yet reveal publicly that we will likely introduce to the market at OiA too.”

New for 2023, the Ocean Technology Showcase sits in the middle of the show floor and offers attendees a chance to see kit that is just too big to fit on a stand. Maiden Wave Energy will play an important part in this area as they will be showcasing an in development ocean energy capture device. In essence it’s an autonomous sailboat that collects power from wave action, and its solar array. Solomon David Spector, Inventor and CEO of Maiden Wave Energy said: “We believe this technology of autonomous boats with solar and wave energy power sources, lends to resupply and long duration data collection missions that do not require fuel, as our boats are offered as fuel-less, being green energy powered and in support of growing the blue economy.”

Also New for 2023, the US Government Ocean Hub has been developed in partnership with NOAA and other Federal Agencies including BOEM, the US Department of Energy, and US Department of Commerce, to provide greater connection between Industry and US Government technical, research and strategic personnel. The Hub aims to help educate and facilitate partnerships between federal agencies, industry, and academia to support climate change adaptation, ocean research, education and blue economic growth.

Meanwhile, smaller exhibitors and start-ups are also critical to the future maritime technological mix, and deserve a place at OiA alongside the larger players. So myriad tech accelerators and disrupters have been given a platform in the Future Tech Hub- a place for innovators to exhibit technology that is brand new to OiA and in most cases brand new to the market, alongside the growing network of US-based Innovation hubs live startBlue@Scripps, AltaSea and the Port of San Diego’s Blue-Tech Accelerator.

International opportunities

International participation at OiA23 is also growing with official delegations including a National Canada Pavilion and a new UK Global Business Innovation Program focused on Ocean Technology opportunities, both descending on San Diego for the week of Oi Americas.

Key to enhancing connections at the show will be the B2Match, matchmaking event taking place through the first two days of OiA. Hosted by Innovate UK Edge, if you’re seeking 1-2-1 meetings with new partners during the event, then be sure to register. B2Match is free to attend and only open to attendees of Oceanology International Americas 2023 giving you the opportunity to meet potential collaborators and business partners during pre-arranged 20 minute meetings and create real business development opportunities with exhibitors and visitors, active in the sector.

There are also social networking opportunities aplenty both inside and beyond the walls of San Diego’s Convention Center, with, according to David Ince, the MTS San Diego Chapter’s industry golf day being top of the agenda for many.

Oceanology International Americas takes place at California’s San Diego Convention Center from 14-16 February 2023.

Conference badges start at $300, while admission to the show floor is free, providing attendees have REGISTERED HERE