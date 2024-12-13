Friday, December 13, 2024
 
NUWC Analyst earns Meritorious Civilian Service Award

Martin Guyotte receives his NUWC DoN Award (c) NUWC

Martin J. Guyotte, a recently retired senior staff analyst from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Undersea Warfare (USW) Mission Engineering and Analysis Department, was presented a Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest honorary civilian award bestowed by the U.S. Navy, during a retirement ceremony held on Nov. 26.

Guyotte, a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island, retired on Nov. 29 after 35 years and one month of service at Division Newport. The award recognized his outstanding achievements as a senior staff analyst from January 2018 to November 2024.

Over the past six years, Guyotte served as a subject matter expert and trusted advisor to NUWC Division Newport leadership, Navy senior executive service members and flag officers on critical Navy strategy and policy matters, the award states. Among his many contributions, was involvement in multiple studies for the next-generation attack submarine (SSN(X)) program to define and explore a range of submarine characteristics that map to mission effectiveness parameters and are necessary to evaluate performance within the Design Reference Missions.

As portfolio manager, Guyotte generated proposals for seven studies through the Navy Analytics Office totaling $2.5 million, and in his capacity as a senior staff analyst, he personally led the execution of more than 20 USW analysis analytical efforts, including several studies that involved cross-organization collaboration.

“Guyotte was also well respected as a mentor to new professionals and seasoned professionals alike, as he worked closely with personnel on quality assurance, analytical methodologies and offered professional development advice and guidance,” the award states. “His unparalleled dedication, personal initiative, and commitment to duty have provided unprecedented benefits to the warfare centers, the Naval Sea Systems Command, the U.S. Navy, and the Department of Defense.”

