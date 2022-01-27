 
New Wave Media

January 27, 2022

DOE Announces $25 Million for Wave Energy Research

(Image: Oregon State University)

(Image: Oregon State University)

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $25 million in funding to support increased research, development, and demonstration of technologies that harness wave power to create electricity. 

Wave energy converters, which capture and convert waves into carbon-free electricity, require testing in realistic conditions to be deployed at scale.

The DOE funding supports eight projects that will make up the first round of open-water testing at the PacWave South test site off the Oregon coast, with the aim to strengthen wave energy technologies to accelerate their commercial viability and deploy them at scale to help decarbonize the grid and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.  

“Harnessing the unrelenting power of the ocean is a clean, innovative, and sustainable way to curtail carbon pollution — benefitting American businesses and families, especially coastal communities hit hardest by the impacts of climate change,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Diversifying and expanding our clean energy sources will usher in a new era of energy independence that makes the grid more resilient, curbs the climate crisis, and saves Americans money on their energy bills.”

Obstacles to testing in the open ocean include permitting challenges and a scarcity of available test sites. In 2016, DOE partnered with Oregon State University to build the PacWave South test facility, which will be the nation’s first accredited, grid-connected, pre-permitted, open-water wave energy test facility.  

The selected projects are part of DOE’s Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) “Advancing Wave Energy Technologies through Open Water Testing at PacWave” funding opportunity to support wave energy technologies through research, development, and eventual deployment.

The eight projects focus on:

Testing wave energy converter designs for use in geographically remote areas or on small, local energy grids.
-CalWave Power Technologies Inc. (Oakland, CA) (Award amount: $7,500,000)
-Columbia Power Technologies Inc. (Charlottesville, VA) (Award amount: $4,182,275)

Developing wave energy converter designs that can be either connected to or disconnected from the electricity grid.
-Dehlsen Associates, LLC (Santa Barbara, CA) (Award amount: $1,800,000)
-Oscilla Power Inc. (Seattle, WA) (Award amount: $1,800,000)

Performing research and development at PacWave related to environmental monitoring technologies, instrumentation systems that operators use to control wave energy converters, and other technologies.
-Integral Consulting (Seattle, WA) (Award amount: $379,329)
-Littoral Power Systems, Inc. (New Bedford, MA) (Award amount: $3,976,401)
-Portland State University (Portland, OR) (Award amount: $4,507,330)
-University of Washington (Seattle, WA) (Award amount: $1,299,689)

“Wave energy is an essential piece of the strategy to combat the climate crisis, and I’m gratified that Oregon State University, Portland State University and our state will play a central role in developing this energy source to its full potential,” said U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (OR). “I look forward very much to what the innovative minds at both OSU and PSU as well as elsewhere develop with these projects that put our country on the path to a clean energy future.”

“Thanks to this funding from the Department of Energy, these nine projects will be diving in to advance our clean energy economy,” said U.S. Senator Ed Markey (MA). “These federal grants will provide the necessary investments to responsibly and more efficiently harness power from U.S. waters, extending all the way from New Bedford, Massachusetts to the Pacific Northwest. Let’s ride these waves to our clean energy future.”

“To meet our climate goals, we must support American innovation,” said U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (CA). “This funding for institutions across California to research and advance wave energy technology has the potential to be an important part of our carbon-free future. I am proud to support research that will help pioneer American-made technology, create jobs and deliver clean, affordable energy.”

“PacWave in Oregon is at the forefront of wave energy, thanks in large part to the visionary researchers at Oregon State University. This federal investment of $25 million will allow innovative technologies from across the country, including one from Portland State University, to be tested right here in Oregon, bringing us closer to realizing the potential of this tremendous resource. I’ve long been a champion for wave energy because it can play an important part in our transition to a clean energy economy. The award Secretary Granholm announced today is a milestone in the effort to make wave energy a reality,” said U.S. Representative Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01).

“I am happy to see the Department of Energy’s recognition and continued support for the Central Coast’s own Dehlsen Associates for their work to capture wave energy,” said U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (CA-24). “Wave energy promises to be an important component of our clean energy future and I’m proud to represent businesses like Dehlsen Associates, which has a long history of innovative solutions to the renewable energy challenges we face.”

Related News

On Jan. 13, 2022, NOAA’s GOES West satellite captured an explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga. (Image: NOAA)

Scientists Struggle to Monitor Tonga Volcano After Massive Underwater Eruption

Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend…

Photo Courtesy NOC

NOC Celebrates Raymond Pollard

The National Oceanography Center (NOC) announced the passing of Raymond Pollard, a major contributor to the subject of oceanography.Pollard…

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

Prysmian to Build US Subsea Cable Plant

Italy's Prysmian plans to invest around 200 million euros ($226 million) to build a plant in the U.S. to produce submarine power transmission cables…

Photo courtesy NOC

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

As the National Oceanography Center celebrates a quarter century experience with Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Dr.

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power Transport

From being an ugly duckling, floating offshore wind is now the Cinderella of the offshore renewables world. Attention is…

Credit: willtu/AdobeStock

How to Prevent Mass Extinction in the Ocean Using AI, Robots and 3D Printers

The ocean is the most defining physical feature of Earth, covering 71% of the surface of this planet. It is home to incredible biodiversity…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Association of Diving Contractors

The Association represents diving contractors who are involved with inland or inshore diving operations in the UK and Ireland.
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Engineer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news