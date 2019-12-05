 
Arctic Rays Releases Mako 4K

Arctic Rays, LLC has released Mako for use on multiple platforms, including ROVs, HOVs, ASVs, landers and fixed platforms.  

Mako has an on-board real-time clock with scheduler, which can be programmed in advance and allowed to run independently off of its internal battery or external power.  The internal scheduler can also be used to synchronize and control any of Arctic Rays’ Dragonfish series lights.  

Scheduling, adjustments to camera settings, and downloading of video can be done via the standard MCBH connector, or via Wi-Fi. Recharging the battery is also accomplished through the connector so that the housing never has to be opened.  Endurance varies depending on the duty cycle, recording resolution, and memory card size.

Although designed as a standalone camera requiring no connection to external power or data, Mako is capable of transmitting SD video out for real-time monitoring, and can be powered externally with 12 to 40Vdc.  This is ideal for existing ROV systems which want to upgrade to 4K UHD video recording, but only have SD topside feeds for viewing.

In addition to recording 4K (3840 x 2160P) UHD video, the camera can capture 8MP still images at 3840x2160 resolution.

The compact lightweight design measures 70mm diameter by 140mm long. Housed in a 6061-T6 AHC aluminum housing, it is available in depth ratings of 2,000 or 6,000 meters.

