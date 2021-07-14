 
July 14, 2021

Arctic Rays to Relocate Its Headquarters

Underwater technology specialist Arctic Rays announced on Wednesday that it is moving its headquarters from Groton, Mass. to its Indialantic, Fla. facility.

Indialantic, located in the heart of Florida’s Space Coast, is home to many of the country’s leading technology and innovation companies, Arctic Rays said.

“Since our beginning in 2005, the Florida location has continued to expand and moving the company’s headquarters there has always been part of our long-term strategic expansion plans,” said Dirk Fieberg, CFO and co-founder. “Most of our R&D, electronics manufacturing, prototype development and software development is performed at the Florida facility, and is where our pressure testing chamber is located.”

Arctic Rays, which primarily designs and manufactures deep-sea lighting and imaging products for use on AUVs, ROVs and manned submersibles, said the move is expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.

