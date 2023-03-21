Armach Robotics Launches EverClean Hull Cleaning Service

Armach Robotics, Inc. announced the launch of EverClean - a new service delivering always clean hulls for ship owners and operators, with the added value of perpetual hull condition monitoring.

Following a successful period of demonstrating the effectiveness of its hull cleaning robots with commercial shipping operators, EverClean enters the market amid heightened demand for cost-effective and sustainable solutions toward decarbonizing and managing biofouling.

Managing biofouling on ships has long been a challenge, with associated problems, including vessel scheduling, maintenance, increased hull deterioration and reduced efficiency, affecting commercial interests, as well as the environmental impacts, including higher emissions through drag, and the transportation of invasive species.

Armach said it has completed a phase of proving the concept of its robotic hull cleaning system with a select number of ship operators.

Leveraging sophisticated navigation technology, the hull service robot navigates its way over the hull intelligently, and, similar to georeferencing, maps the hull condition to its appropriate on-hull location. According to Armach, this ensures the cleaning of each section of the hull without accidental repeat, giving EverClean its competitive advantage, and ship owners and operators a proven, cost-effective way to ensure a clean hull at all times, with the addition of an accurate hull condition survey after each clean.

(Photo: Armach Robotics)