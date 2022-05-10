Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Ashtead Technology developed a new optical chain measurement system (CMS) to provide highly accurate and repeatable mooring chain measurements to track chain corrosion, wear and elongation between surveys, combined with inclination measurement to verify chain tension.

Using high resolution video combined with machine vision algorithms, Ashtead Technology’s new optical CMS reduces chain measurement time by more than 50% and provides real-time results.

The development of Ashtead Technology’s new optical CMS was supported in part by advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program.