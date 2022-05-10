 
New Wave Media

May 10, 2022

Ashtead Technology Develops Optical Chain Measurement System

Chain Measurement System (CMS). Photo courtesy Ashtead Technology

Chain Measurement System (CMS). Photo courtesy Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology developed a new optical chain measurement system (CMS) to provide highly accurate and repeatable mooring chain measurements to track chain corrosion, wear and elongation between surveys, combined with inclination measurement to verify chain tension.

Using high resolution video combined with machine vision algorithms, Ashtead Technology’s new optical CMS reduces chain measurement time by more than 50% and provides real-time results.

The development of Ashtead Technology’s new optical CMS was supported in part by advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program.

Related News

Photo courtesy Neptune Energy

Carbon Capture & Storage: A New Lease of Life for Submarine Pipelines?

Since 2019, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) have risen up the political agenda, globally, offering a route to decarbonization…

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Supplied)

PHOTO: Ocean Infinity's First 78-meter Robotic Ship Hits the Water

Ocean Infinity, a seabed survey and ocean research company based in the United States, has released the first photographs…

Credit: Anduril

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force…

Credit: National Oceanography Centre

NOC Opens European Glider Service Center

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has partnered with subsea technology firm, Teledyne Marine, to open a new…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

“A new challenge is the installation of big windmills. Big windmills today are 13 MW, 14MW. They are going up to 15 MW and people talk about 20 MW, so we have developed a system that can handle up to 20 MW. By weight it’s nothing, but in terms of technical challenge, it’s very interesting because the windmills are very big, the blades are extreme sizes and installation is at enormous heights. We think Pioneering Spirit is a big vessel, but if you take the biggest windmill of the future, she is t

Edward Heerema – Dutch Courage with Single-minded Focus

Edward Heerema is founder and president of Allseas, which brought the world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, to the market.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SEAMOR Marine

SEAMOR Marine Ltd. has been in operation since 2006 following the acquisition of the original ROV SEAMOR brand and associated technologies. The Canadian company’s sole focus is on the continuing development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and servicing of SEAMOR Observation Class…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Remove or reuse? Corals on oil platforms could kick-start the deep-sea ecosystem

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

MARINE OPERATIONS MANAGER

● Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news