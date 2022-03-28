 
New Wave Media

March 28, 2022

Ashtead Technology Wraps Subsea Installation Monitoring Project Using LUMA Modems

Ross MacLeod, Ashtead Technology’s Technical Director - ©Ashtead Technology

Ross MacLeod, Ashtead Technology’s Technical Director - ©Ashtead Technology

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions firm Ashtead Technology said Monday it had recently completed its first significant subsea monitoring project using Hydromea’s LUMA high-speed through-water wireless optical modems since signing the global rental partnership.

The rental partnership agreement was signed in June last year with Switzerland-based Hydromea, a subsea wireless access provider, for the use of Hydromea’s LUMA high-speed through-water wireless optical modems as an integral part of its AMS+ and DMS (Autonomous & Deflection Monitoring Systems) for the global subsea construction market.

Describing its first significant project using the LUMA modems, Ashtead Technology said Monday: "The project saw Ashtead Technology provide its Autonomous Structure Monitoring Systems, which were each integrated with LUMA optical modems, to complete an underwater installation monitoring work scope for subsea and offshore wind contractor, Havfram, in the Norwegian North Sea."

The work scope included the provision of ten Autonomous Structure Monitoring Systems, two for each suction anchor template, and an additional four Autonomous Structure Monitoring Systems, which were used to monitor the installation of a range of subsea structures. The Structure Monitoring Systems were configured for autonomous independent operation, communicating data to one of the installation ROVs. Ashtead Technology utilized LUMA optical modems to enhance the accuracy of the data collected, ensuring maximum performance of the system.

"LUMA products are the smallest, lightest, lowest power consuming subsea optical modems available that provide high-speed and high-bandwidth wireless communication at depths of up to 6,000 meters with remarkably low latency, even in the murky waters of the North Sea," the company said.

Ross MacLeod, Ashtead Technology’s Technical Director, added: “When completing subsea installation projects, it is vital that the information provided is accurate, reliable and delivered in real-time. This reduces the risk of damage to the structure during installation and ensures it is installed within specification.

“We have been using LUMA modems on construction projects over the past three years and we have been very pleased with the functionality and ease of integration of the devices into our existing systems. The technology used within the LUMA modems is cutting edge and advances subsea data communication significantly whilst helping to reduce project complexity, risk and cost.”

Related News

©Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg's cNODE Mantis: A Second Set of Eyes For Subsea Installation Tasks

Norwegian marine technology company Kongsberg Maritime has this week launched cNODE Mantis – a new addition to the cNODE…

©Marine Energy Wales

Tidal Testing Tool Put Through Paces at Wales’ National Marine Test Site, META

Trials are underway at Wales’ National Testing site in the Milford Haven Waterway, Pembrokeshire, to help developers identify…

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

Photo courtesy Sea-Kit

Sea-Kit Expands Unmanned Surface Vessel Production Facility

Sea-Kit International announced that it is expanding its Tollesbury production facility to deliver on a growing Uncrewed…

©Subsea 7

Subsea 7, FLASC Get BEIS Grant for PowerBundle Offshore Energy Storage System

Offshore installation giant Subsea 7 and its technology partner FLASC have won  £471,760 (~$631,854) grant from the UK government…

Ocean Infinity Orders Six 85m Robotic Offshore Vessels from VARD

U.S.-based seabed survey and ocean exploration firm Ocean Infinity has hired VARD to design and build a new series of six…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MacArtney Underwater Technology Group

MacArtney specialises in underwater technology solutions for offshore, renewable energy and ocean science operators worldwide. Our range includes proven products and systems, all designed and tested to ensure reliability in challenging subsea environments. Visit…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news