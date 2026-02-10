Australian Maritime College, HII Celebrate Near-Perfect REMUS 100 Reliability

The Australian Maritime College (AMC) and HII announced a reliability milestone for AMC’s Legacy REMUS 100 autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). Over seven years, the AMC REMUS 100 completed 935 operational deployments with only two days of downtime caused by material issues. During this period the AUV supported the training of more than 400 Royal Australian Navy AUV operators.

Despite frequent use in challenging environments, the system maintained operational availability above 99.9%, which is a standout result for autonomous maritime technology.

In 2026, HII REMUS will celebrate 25 years of service to customers worldwide. To date, more than 750 REMUS AUVs have been delivered to customers in over 30 countries, with more than 90% still in active service.

Since the arrival of the REMUS100 at the AMC the vehicle has been maintained in-house by staff at the AMC’s Autonomous Maritime Systems Laboratory in Northern Tasmania, with remote support provided directly from HII technical staff in the U.S.