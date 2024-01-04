 
New Wave Media

January 4, 2024

Australian Research Vessel Heads South to Study Clouds

Source: CSIRO

Source: CSIRO

The Australian research agency CSIRO’s research vessel Investigator has departed on the longest voyage in its 10-year history to the Southern Ocean and sea-ice edge.

The aim of the 60-day voyage is to explore how links between physics, biogeochemistry, plankton, aerosols and clouds influence the Earth’s climate.  

Changes in the Southern Ocean would have profound implications, influencing the rate of climate change, the productivity of the Antarctic ecosystem, and the future of the Antarctic Ice Sheet. Changes in the Antarctic Ice Sheet, in turn, would affect the rate of sea level rise.

Recently published research has shown the “overturning circulation” of Antarctic waters driving global ocean currents may be slowing down, affecting the redistribution of heat, carbon and nutrients across the globe.  

Co-Chief Scientist Dr Annie Foppert from the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership at the University of Tasmania said the meltwater from the Antarctic Ice sheet is reducing the amount of dense water sinking to the deep ocean around Antarctica, slowing ocean currents that control climate.

Data collected on the voyage will be compared to earlier measurements to track how the Southern Ocean is changing and what it means for climate and sea level rise.

“To track these changes in the deep ocean, we will deploy a dozen deep-diving robots,” says Foppert. “These new floats, able to collect measurements down to six kilometers below the sea surface, will allow us to track how the ocean is changing for the next five years by profiling the full depth of the ocean. Observing the deep ocean so regularly and over such large swaths was impossible before this new technology.”

The Southern Ocean takes up more of the heat and carbon added by human activities than any other latitude band on the earth.  

“A key question is whether the Southern Ocean will continue to remove large amounts of our heat and carbon from the atmosphere, or will the Southern Ocean ‘sink’ become less effective as the climate warms,” Foppert said. “The Southern Ocean has essentially acted as a ‘climate shock absorber’ until now, but we need to probe the ocean depths to see if this will change in the future.”  

Scientists onboard RV Investigator from the University of Tasmania and the Bureau of Meteorology will also study gases and particles released by phytoplankton, grown in special aquariums mounted on the ship’s deck to see how effectively they act as ‘seeds’ for new clouds.

Dr Marc Mallet, of the University of Tasmania, said understanding cloud formation in the southern hemisphere was a blind spot for climate science and model projections.

“This voyage will test the hypothesis that aerosols released by phytoplankton ’seed’ clouds and explain the unique properties of the Southern Ocean atmosphere,” Mallet said. “Improved understanding of cloud formation in the region will provide the foundation for more skilful weather and climate projections for Australia and the rest of the globe.”

The voyage from Hobart south to the edge of the Antarctic ice will involve travelling 9,260 kilometers before returning to Fremantle in early March.  

Related News

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Bags $1B Contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC has been awarded 'major' integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract…

(Credit: Nekkar)

Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection…

(Photo: Boeing)

Boeing Delivers First Orca XLUUV to US Navy

Boeing announced it has delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following…

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years. Image courtesy Cathy Hogan/OceansAdvance

Hogan Retires from OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan…

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine Opens AUV Service Center in Poland

Teledyne Marine announced the opening of a Service Center for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) in Poland, established…

Image courtesy Saab

Saab Makes Double Eagle ROV Sale to Kuwait

Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Offshore Wind: 10 Things to Watch in 2024
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Engineer

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news