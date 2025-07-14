LR Authorized to Certify Remotely Operated and Unmanned Vessels

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has become the first Certifying Authority to receive authorization from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to certify remotely operated and unmanned vessels (ROUVs) under the Workboat Code Edition 3 (WBC3) Annex 2.

Under the WBC3 framework, remotely operated and unmanned vessels below 24 meters in length must comply with comprehensive safety and operational requirements and obtain certification through an approved Certifying Authority to operate in UK waters.

Alongside LR’s own Unmanned Marine Systems Code, this new authorization enables LR to provide end-to-end certification services for ROUVs, addressing the growing demand for unmanned and autonomous vessel solutions.