March 16, 2022

Autonomy: iXblue ramps up DriX USV Production

iXblue has been ramping up its production of DriX Uncrewed Surface Vehicles (USV) to meet the growing need for efficient and sea-proven autonomous platforms.

With more than 20 DriX in operation worldwide, iXblue USV, that was launched back in 2017, has already been acquired, deployed or trialed by several industrial companies and scientific institutes for seabed mapping missions and other subsea positioning operations, including governmental institutions such as the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the British Antarctic Survey (BAS), the Polish Navy, the French Hydrographic Institute (SHOM), or the French Research Institute for Ocean Science (Ifremer), as well as survey contractors and operators in the energy market such as TotalEnergies, Ocean Infinity, Sulmara and other rental companies such as Unique, or WAMS.

Designed to support hydrographic and geophysical surveys, water column analysis and subsea positioning operations from shallow to medium water depths, iXblue DriX USV can conduct both remote-controlled and supervised autonomous operations (within visual range or from Onshore Remote Control Centers). DriX, that comes with an efficient and certified Launch and Recovery System, offers outstanding seakeeping and speed capabilities, drastically reducing costs and increasing operational efficiency. Able to host a wide range of payloads for multi-capabilities missions, DriX is a versatile autonomous platform able to operate in both shallow and deep waters (from 2m to 2500m). Certified by Bureau Veritas and Lloyd’s Register, the USV is equipped with advanced perception means, including a radar, a lidar and cameras, as well as artificial intelligence, which enable it to adapt to its environment, avoid obstacles and carry out missions autonomously.

