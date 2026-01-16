 
New Wave Media

January 16, 2026

Avikus Secures Contract to Supply Autonomous Navigation to 40 HMM Vessels

© Avikus

© Avikus

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s specialized autonomous navigation subsidiary, has signed a landmark agreement with HMM, South Korea’s leading national carrier, to supply its AI-based autonomous navigation solution, HiNAS Control, to 40 vessels.

This agreement represents the largest single supply contract for autonomous navigation solutions to date. With this deal, Avikus becomes the first company in the industry to surpass 100 cumulative units of autonomous solutions supplied to large-scale commercial vessels (based on retrofit installations).

Unlike existing navigation support systems that focus solely on recognition and judgment, HiNAS Control is a “Level 2” autonomous system that performs active vessel control.

  • Autonomous Operation: The system sets optimal routes and navigates without crew intervention.
  • Enhanced Safety: Prevents maritime accidents by utilizing advanced AI for real-time situational awareness.
  • Economic Efficiency: Maintains optimal speeds to maximize fuel savings and operational efficiency.
  • Operational Continuity: Offers a viable solution to the global shortage of seafarers by reducing crew workload.

In tandem with the supply contract, Avikus, HMM, and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for AI-Based Autonomous Navigation Technology Cooperation. This partnership aims to strengthen industrial competitiveness and secure global standards in the evolving shipping market.

Defined Roles under the MOU:

  • Avikus: Advancement and supply of the autonomous navigation solution.
  • HMM: Deployment and operation of the solution using real-world voyage data.
  • HD KSOE: Comprehensive technical support for system integration.

Related News

Mission Specialist Wraith delivers six-degree-of-freedom agility, high thrust, and precision control in a compact, expeditionary-ready UUV built for demanding subsea missions. Credit: AeroVironment Inc/VideoRay

AeroVironment Launches Mission Specialist Wraith UUV

AeroVironment Inc., a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith…

NemoSens. © RTsys

The French Hydrographic & Oceanographic Service Orders New Maritime Drone

Following a seven-month bidding process, the French Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shom) placed an order at the…

© SUBCO

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of…

R/V Falkor (too) following a bow reconstruction that significantly improves the precision and reliability of the ship’s sonar systems in capturing high-quality mapping data, even in challenging weather conditions. Photo: Misha Vallejo Prut/Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Advances R/V Falkor (too)’s Mapping Capabilities

Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has mapped two million square kilometers of seafloor — about the size of Greenland — and this year…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets DNV Certification for Offshore Asset Lifecycle Management

Saipem has obtained ISO 55001:2024 certification, the international standard for asset lifecycle management, marking a significant…

Source: Recycllux

AI Helps Cleaning Up of Marine Pollution

Romanian start-up Recycllux is using AI to help communities detect, collect and recycle marine plastic waste.With support from BlueInvest…

Featured Companies

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news