H2H Awarded Bathymetric Survey Contract

H2H Geoscience Engineering (H2H) has announced a new contract with Albany Water Board, providing topographic and bathymetric surveying services for their two reservoirs – Alcove and Basic Creek in Albany County, New York.

The Alcove reservoir has not had elevation-capacity tables updated since the 1930s, and no elevation-capacity tables for Basic Creek reservoir currently exist. The Albany Water Board has requested that an updated elevation-capacity table be measured for Alcove reservoir, and also created for Basic Creek reservoir.

For this project, H2H will utilize its dual mapping survey vessel, stationed in Troy, NY, equipped with the state-of-the-art technology for bathymetric and LiDAR mobile mapping. This vessel has the capability to collect above and below waterline data simultaneously, enabling H2H to concurrently collect the required above and below water line data to develop capacity tables and mapping for each reservoir.

Upon completion of data collection, H2H will develop 3D models and produce stage-to-volume and stage-to-surface area capacity tables. Additionally, H2H will deliver finished maps with high quality aerial imagery, including one-foot contour information.



