May 10, 2024

Babcock Receives SBTi Net-Zero Validation

(Credit: Babcock)

Defense company Babcock Intern has been grated validation from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its science-based near and long-term emissions reduction targets aligned with reaching net-zero no later than 2050.

In 2021, Babcock launched its Plan Zero 40 decarbonization strategy, which commits to the delivery of a 2030 science-based target in line with a 1.5 °C pathway and achieving 90% emissions reduction across its estate, assets and operations (Scope 1 and 2) by 2040, and net-zero across the full value chain (Scope 3) by 2050.

Science-based targets provide a clearly-defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth.

“We play a critical role in international defense; a trusted guardian of national security, counted upon to protect lives and maintain our lines of defense. We’re committed to minimizing the impact of our operations on the environment and collaborating with our partners to combat climate change.

“We’re on a mission to reduce emissions and progress towards net-zero. This independent assessment and validation of our emissions reduction targets is a major milestone on that journey.  Now more than ever, what we do matters: creating a safe and secure world, together,” said David Lockwood, Babcock Chief Executive.

