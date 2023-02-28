Tuesday, February 28, 2023
 
Baker Hughes Lands Major Subsea Equipment and Services Deal with Azule Energy

Photo courtesy Baker Hughes (File image)

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes said Tuesday it had scored a "major" contract to provide subsea equipment and services for the Angolan company Azule Energy's Agogo offshore oilfield. Azule Energy, the Angolan joint venture of oil companies BP and Eni.

"This award represents the first major new greenfield project awarded in offshore Angola in more than five years," Baker Hughes said.

For Baker Hughes, the scope of work includes 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fiber optic controls, and the related system scope of supply. Baker Hughes will also provide services and aftermarket support for the Agogo integrated west hub subsea production system.

A significant portion of the equipment will be manufactured, assembled, and tested in Angola, Baker Hughes said,

“Our local manufacturing capabilities, deepwater development equipment, and innovative subsea control system technology enable us to provide exceptional support to Azule Energy in their efforts to increase oil production in Angola,” said Maria Claudia Borras, executive vice president of Oilfield Services and Equipment at Baker Hughes.

As previously reported, Malaysian FPSO specialist Yinson said Tuesday it had secured a $5.3 billion contract to supply and maintaining an FPSO for the Agogo project for a firm period of 15 years from the date of the final FPSO's acceptance. The FPSO Agogo is expected to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 have also secured contracts as part of the Agogo project.

