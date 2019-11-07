 
New Wave Media

November 7, 2019

Baker Hughes Wins Subsea Deal from Apache

(Photo: Apache Corporation)

(Photo: Apache Corporation)

Baker Hughes announced today that Apache Corporation’s North Sea subsidiaries have awarded, through a multi-year frame agreement, a suite of subsea equipment and services including six trees, wellheads and an associated service package. This award further builds on the existing collaboration between both companies and supports new exploration and existing well activity in the North Sea.

In line with the Subsea Connect strategy, Baker Hughes will provide Apache with subsea solutions based on existing, proven technologies and standardization – a strategy designed to save both time and money while decreasing risk and increasing certainty. The field proven medium water depth horizontal tree technology is based on a “make-to-order” Baker Hughes product already familiar to Apache, while also supplying MS700 well-heads from an existing off-the-shelf system.

Romain Chambault, Europe Director, Oilfield Equipment, Baker Hughes said, “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Apache in the North Sea, to support their ongoing and future development campaigns, and remain a strategic partner to optimize their efficiency and production results.”

The equipment and service will support Apache North Sea’s exploration and development activities in the North Sea for the next three years. Project management and engineering will take place in Aberdeen, Scotland while all manufacturing will be conducted in Montrose, Scotland, at Baker Hughes’s Global Center of Excellence, which opened earlier this year.

Apache CorporationApache North SeaBaker Hughes
Email

Related News

Nate Guy (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea Expands Workforce

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open software architecture for the marine industry, recently added three key…

Photo: DNV GL

DNV GL RP for Subsea Pumping Systems

A new DNV GL recommended practice (RP) aims to help the oil and gas sector to deliver more cost-efficient and environmentally…

(File photo: Deep Down)

Deep Down Reports New Contracts

Houston based equipment and services firm Deep Down announced on Thursday it has received orders exceeding $2 million from different customers…

(Photo: InterMoor)

Mooring Change-out for the Alba FSU

Services firm InterMoor said it said it swapped out 12 mooring lines on the Chevron-operated Alba floating storage unit (FSU)…

(Image: Woodside)

TechnipFMC Wins EPCI Contract from Woodside

TechnipFMC announced on Friday it has been awarded an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation…

Jim Milne, center, with Balmoral Comtec directors Gary Yeoman, Bill Main, Allan Robertson and Fraser Milne (Photo: Balmoral)

Balmoral Scoops Three Awards

Aberdeen-based deepwater specialist Balmoral announced it has won three industry awards in recent weeks.Earlier this month…

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne Bowtech

Bowtech Products Ltd (Est.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news