Baker Hughes Wins Subsea Deal from Apache

Baker Hughes announced today that Apache Corporation’s North Sea subsidiaries have awarded, through a multi-year frame agreement, a suite of subsea equipment and services including six trees, wellheads and an associated service package. This award further builds on the existing collaboration between both companies and supports new exploration and existing well activity in the North Sea.

In line with the Subsea Connect strategy, Baker Hughes will provide Apache with subsea solutions based on existing, proven technologies and standardization – a strategy designed to save both time and money while decreasing risk and increasing certainty. The field proven medium water depth horizontal tree technology is based on a “make-to-order” Baker Hughes product already familiar to Apache, while also supplying MS700 well-heads from an existing off-the-shelf system.

Romain Chambault, Europe Director, Oilfield Equipment, Baker Hughes said, “We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Apache in the North Sea, to support their ongoing and future development campaigns, and remain a strategic partner to optimize their efficiency and production results.”

The equipment and service will support Apache North Sea’s exploration and development activities in the North Sea for the next three years. Project management and engineering will take place in Aberdeen, Scotland while all manufacturing will be conducted in Montrose, Scotland, at Baker Hughes’s Global Center of Excellence, which opened earlier this year.