Baker Hughes Says Its New Subsea Wellhead Tech Saves Rig Time, Costs

U.S.-based international energy services and technology firm Baker Hughes has launched a new subsea wellhead technology, the MS-2 Annulus Seal.

According to Baker Hughes, the seal can save substantial operational rig costs by helping lower overall wellhead installation costs due to reduced rig trips.

"The new integrated sealing solution, globally launched and exhibited at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, has already been adopted by multiple customers in North and South America. The MS-2 Annulus Seal is the latest technological development to Baker Hughes’ existing wellhead seal, the MS-SN, which brings increased operator confidence in well integrity and further extends well life," Baker Hughes said.

The MS-2 Annulus Seal integrates with Baker Hughes’ existing MS-800 wellhead system and helps to lower the cost of well construction and intervention, expands intervention options and ensures security and confidence of well integrity in challenging conditions, Baker Hughes explains.

"We constantly strive for technological optimization and delivering the most advanced solutions to our subsea customers,” said Neil Saunders, executive vice president of Oilfield Equipment at Baker Hughes. "Through our new MS-2 Annulus Seal, we are helping to transform the subsea market and are developing quality technology that delivers long-term value, reliability, and efficiencies for subsea customers.”

The MS-2 can be installed in a single trip, with an integrated lock ring that results in improved rig efficiency by providing immediate lockdown of up to 2 million pounds-force without the need for a second trip, saving rig time, the company said.

The MS-2 also provides easier access to wells, Baker Hughes explains, with no need for supplemental lockdown devices.

"It is tested to 20,000 psi, and to 200 load cycles ensuring life-of-field reliability and further demonstrating the seal integrity," the company said.