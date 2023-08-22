Balmoral Adapts Buoyancy Solutions for Offshore Wind

Offshore energy supply chain company, Balmoral, has transitioned some of its proven buoyancy and protection solutions for use in the fixed and floating offshore wind sector.

A recent multi-million pound contract award for a fixed wind cable protection system in UK waters has further enhanced the company’s order books and demonstrates customer confidence in Balmoral’s technology, according to sales director, Gary Yeoman.

He said: “While our oil and gas activity remains robust, more than 60% of current enquiries relate to renewables projects, while over the past year around 40% of order intake has come directly from the offshore wind sector.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, he says the company is well placed to meet local content criteria for the forthcoming Scotwind and INTOG projects, and discussions are continuing with developers, installation contractors and cable suppliers.

Engineering and projects director, Fraser Milne, said: “It is understood that the offshore wind sector is at the early stages of development with many challenges to overcome. We believe our track record of innovation and entrepreneurship positions us well to assist in this process. Being able to offer our clients support and advice on their projects including 3D modelling, hydrodynamic engineering and finite element analysis, as well as laboratory and testing services, puts us in a unique position.”

This is supported by a roadmap of new innovations being released with the Balmoral HexDefence® scour protection system being a recent example.

“Offshore wind is currently receiving most attention but our products are designed for the wider sector including wave and tidal current energy,” he says.

The company reports that it has supported projects that are now, or in the process of, generating some 6.7GW of wind power across UK and international waters.



