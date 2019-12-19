 
December 19, 2019

Balmoral Invests in Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group (Photo: Balmoral Group)

Aberdeen engineering outfit Balmoral Group said it has invested a six-figure sum in Blaze Manufacturing Solutions, taking a 70% stake in the Aberdeenshire-based company.

This latest move comes after Balmoral significantly raised its shareholding in another Aberdeenshire company, ACE Winches, in November.

Blaze, established in 2006 and based in Laurencekirk, manufactures fire safety protection, detection and loss prevention solutions for the oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, commercial and industrial sectors. The company is run by husband and wife team, Ann and Howard Johnson, and currently employs 24 personnel.

Both companies are privately owned with the investment being made to help Blaze achieve its full potential nationally and internationally.

Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group, said, “This is another exciting move for us as we see Blaze as a company with great ambition. They offer a raft of services to a variety of sectors with substantial potential for international growth.

“Our 40 years’ of engineering design and manufacturing experience will be of great benefit to Blaze I’m sure, as well as our network of contacts in the oil and gas and offshore renewables markets.”

Blaze plans to use the support to expand its global reach. Ann Johnson, finance director with the company, said: “Balmoral’s investment is much more than a cash injection. Their journey from small start-up in 1980 to an internationally recognized brand, leading its sector, is something that we aim to learn from.

“We have seen international success to a degree but are keen to build on this and take our accredited systems into new territories and markets.

“Our reputation for quality and service is recognized in the fire suppression sector and we look forward to working with the team at Balmoral to fully exploit this.”

Milne joins the board at Blaze as non-executive chairman with fellow Balmoral directors, Bill Main and Kevin Binnie, also joining as directors.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
