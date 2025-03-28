 
March 28, 2025

Bardex Corporation, Gabriel Engineering Partner Up for Floating Wind Moorings

(Credit: Bardex)

(Credit: Bardex)

Bardex Corporation and Gabriel Engineering Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on anchor, mooring, and precision-component technologies for floating offshore wind.

The partnership will investigate development of a U.K. production facility for anchor, mooring, and 'jewellery' (precision component) systems, critical to the stability and efficiency of GW-scale floating offshore wind farms.

Bardex, headquartered in Goleta, California, with manufacturing facilities in Busan, South Korea, opened its U.K. subsidiary, Bardex Energy UK, in Newcastle in January 2025. 

With this new office and the partnership with Gabriel Engineering Group, Bardex aims to expand manufacturing capacity for its hydraulic chain jacks, mooring connectors, and tensioning solutions to support floating offshore wind and oil and gas projects, shipbuilding and repair, and decommissioning projects across the EMEA region.

Through its UK-based subsidiaries, ECEX and Cotswold Steel, Gabriel Engineering Group delivers engineering and fabrication solutions for the offshore wind and ports sectors. 

