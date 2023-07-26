Thursday, July 27, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 26, 2023

Benthic Completes Site Investigation for Baltic Sea Wind Farm Projects in Poland

Credit: Benthic

Credit: Benthic

Benthic, a Geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, said Wednesday it had recently completed a site investigation comprising cone penetration tests (CPTs) using its portable remotely operated drill (PROD) that has enabled the design of foundations for about 100 wind turbines and two offshore substations for the Baltyk II and III wind farms offshore Poland in the Baltic Sea. 

The work for the developments, which are 50–50 joint venture between Norwegian energy company Equinor and Polish power utility company Polenergia, was performed at 16 locations in 40–55 m water depths.

The PROD unit, supported by the survey services of Acteon Geo-services brand UTEC, was deployed from the Ocean Zephyr offshore supply vessel. The geotechnical work began in December 2022 and the three-month project was completed in March 2023. Wind farm construction is expected to start in early 2024, and the first power export is anticipated in 2026.

“We wish to thank Equinor and Polenergia for entrusting us with their Baltyk II and III wind farm development plans,” says Jonathan Watt, Benthic Managing Director. “Our PROD unit encountered some of the most challenging soil conditions we have seen to date, including layers of dense sands and medium-dense silty sands, and the project showcased PROD’s capability to perform in varying subsurface conditions. A huge congratulations must be extended to all the project participants and stakeholders for a safely executed project and one which supports Poland’s energy transition.”

Related News

Credit: Floating Power Plant

Wave-Wind Offshore Platform with Hydrogen: Floating Power Plant's SEAWORTHY Selected for EU Grant

Danish technology developer and integrator Floating Power Plant A/S said Tuesday it had been selected to negotiate a significant…

For illustration - Image by Atlantis

SAE Deploys Upgraded Turbine at MeyGen Tidal Power Site

Tidal Energy Developer SAE said Wednesday it had deployed the upgraded 'Turbine 2' at the MeyGen tidal energy project site…

©TGS

In a First for Norway, TGS Deploys LiDAR Buoy for Offshore Wind Development

Offshore energy industry data services provider TGS has recently deployed the first-ever LiDAR buoy measurement campaign…

Cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton will transport and install the cables Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables to Deliver Offshore Cables for German Offshore Wind Projects

Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul Group, in partnership with power cable maker Hellenic Cables, has won a contract from…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

© Ben Hunnego / MarineTraffic.com

Pieces of Shattered Titanic Submersible Brought Ashore in Canada

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news