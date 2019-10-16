 
October 16, 2019

Bibby Marine Appoints Samuels as CEO

Helen Samuels (Photo: Bibby Marine Ltd)

Leading marine asset company Bibby Marine Ltd has appointed Helen Samuels as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company into its next phase of development.

Helen Samuels will join the Group in January 2020 from Network Rail, where she currently holds the position of Engineering Director for their $6.4bn pa national capital program. Prior to this Samuels worked as Engineering Director for United Utilities, and also held a series of senior positions at Halcrow/CH2MHill (now Jacobs) including Operations Director, Global Director and Managing Director.

Bibby Marine Limited is the holding company for Bibby Maritime Limited which provides floating accommodation to major projects worldwide: Bibby Marine Services Limited which provides services to offshore windfarms and installations, including the award-winning Bibby WaveMaster 1 : and Bibby HydroMap which provides leading subsea mapping and data analysis services.

Bibby Marine Ltd is a subsidiary of Bibby Line Group – a diverse, $1 billion global business, operating in 16 countries, employing 4,000 people in sectors including retail, financial services, distribution, marine and construction equipment hire.


Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
