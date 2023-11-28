Wednesday, November 29, 2023
 
BIRNS Achieves AS9100:2016 Certification

Source: BIRNS

BIRNS, Inc., designer and manufacturer of high performance connectors, custom cable assemblies and lighting systems, has announced that its Quality Management System (QMS) has been certified to AS9100:2016 ( Rev. D) by DNV.

This globally recognized standard serves the defense, aerospace and aviation industries, and demonstrates BIRNS’ ongoing deep commitment to outstanding quality and continuous improvements in its products and processes.

“We’ve been proud to have been ISO 9001:2015 certified for years, and now in achieving the stringent and demanding AS9100 accreditation, we are thrilled to demonstrate our efforts for excellence in every aspect of our organization.” said Eric Birns, CEO.

“We believe that our continual investment in such certifications, as well as expanding the scope of our QMS to include SUBSAFE, will demonstrate to our customers and industries that our advanced connector and lighting systems are reliable, safe and of the very highest quality, and made according to the highest and most exacting industry standards.”  

