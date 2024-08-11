BIRNS Debuts Hydrostatic Testing Facility

BIRNS invested in a new state-of-the-art extreme depth hydrostatic pressure testing facility. The new system includes a custom designed pressure vessel capable of tests to 20,000 psi (1380 bar) and which features angular positioning and can simulate sinusoidal motion. The facility also allows technicians to utilize more than one testing vessel concurrently, to provide greatly increased throughput.

The newest addition to the testing capabilities can even be used in tandem with an extreme low temperature, extreme depth testing system capable of 10,000 psi. This bespoke testing fixture successfully allows 48 hour+ continuous precision testing of connectors and cable assemblies at 6km in a controlled 2°C (±1°C) environment.



