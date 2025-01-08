Wednesday, January 8, 2025
 
BIRNS, JOWO Partner

BIRNS, Inc., a leader in the design and manufacturing of high performance subsea connectors, custom cable assemblies and lighting systems, has announced an Authorized Dealer partnership with JOWO Systemtechnik AG

Based in Germany, JOWO specializes in electrical and fiber optic connectors and systems for marine and underwater applications, offshore and defense technology, broadcast solutions, aerospace engineering and hazardous areas. With the new agreement, JOWO will have exclusive representation of BIRNS subsea interconnect products and penetrator assemblies in Germany and South Korea.

“JOWO’s deep expertise in advanced connectivity systems makes them an ideal partner to promote and represent our brand,” said Eric Birns, President & CEO. “We are excited to leverage their industry acumen and build on the strong customer relationships they have in these important markets.”

“We are looking forward to the new partnership with BIRNS and to combine the strength of both teams,” said Michael Drenske, JOWO’s CTO. Christoph Donath, JOWO’s CEO added, “The wide range of BIRNS subsea connector solutions with the highest quality standards is a perfect extension of the product range that we can offer to our customers.”

