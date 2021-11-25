 
November 25, 2021

Bob Black Joins EC-OG Board

(Image: EC-OG)

(Image: EC-OG)

EC-OG, developer of energy management and storage technologies for the energy industry, has appointed Bob Black as a non-executive director on its Board. He will act as the Board representative of EC-OG’s investors Par Equity.

Bob has 30 years of experience across the international oil and gas and defense industries, and was previously CEO of unmanned maritime systems software solutions provider, SeeByte. He holds a PhD in physics from the University of Edinburgh.

Black is the second EC-OG Board appointment of this year, following the appointment of Bob MacDonald as chairman in January 2021.

EC-OG said its core Intelligent Energy Management System (IEMS) and Halo technologies are dedicated to providing intelligent energy management and renewable energy integration to high value applications, using in-house developed smart microgrid controllers combined with high density, safe and reliable Lithium-ion battery technology.

Richard Knox, managing director at EC-OG, said, “Battery systems have been identified as central to the transition to a low carbon energy system. In the underwater environment, our battery system technologies provide a reliable, local power enabler for remote and autonomous operations. With an extensive track record in the growth of technology and consulting businesses to international markets, Bob joins at an important time for our business and will help propel our plans for rapid global growth within the energy transition.”

Black added, “I am pleased to join the Board of EC-OG at such a significant time in the company’s growth trajectory. EC-OG’s technology portfolio will be a crucial enabler of energy transition, with broad applications across the underwater, offshore and onshore environment.”

Bob Black (Photo: EC-OG)

