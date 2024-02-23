Friday, February 23, 2024
 
Boskalis Commissions BOKA Ocean Cable-Laying Vessel

  • BOKA Ocean vessel (Credit: Boskalis/Photo by Herman IJsseling - Flying Focus)
After a major conversion, Dutch marine services firm Boskalis has commissioned the BOKA Ocean vessel.

The vessel was acquired in 2023 as a pipe-laying vessel and was subsequently converted into a broadly deployable cable-laying vessel.

After BOKA Ocean completed its sea trials in the North Sea, the vessel is ‘more than ready’ to start on her maiden project in the German part of the North Sea, Boskalis said.

The BOKA Ocean has been reunited in the Boskalis fleet with her two sister vessels.

In fact, these were acquired by Boskalis in the past two and a half years and are now operating under the names BOKA Northern Ocean and BOKA Southern Ocean.

Although they are still similar in appearance, each vessel has now its own specialty. The BOKA Southern Ocean and BOKA Northern Ocean are high-end construction support vessels, busy with IRM and decommissioning work in the North Sea and various offshore wind farm construction activities in Southeast Asia.

According to Boskalis, the BOKA Ocean vessel will soon install her first subsea cable for an offshore wind farm in Europe.

“We thank our Boskalis Central Fleet Support department, Fleet Management department and the Subsea Cables business unit that have collaborated intensively over the past period to complete the complex conversion on time,” Boskalis said.

