Tuesday, December 28, 2021
 
December 28, 2021

TDI-Brooks Completes Geotechnical Program in GOM

TDI-Brooks said it completed a Geotechnical Site Investigation for Beacon Exploration & Production LLC in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico. The project consisted of ‘heavy’ geotechnical coring/cone penetration testing (CPT) with TDI-Brooks’ research vessel, the R/V Gyre. 

The project included the acquisition of 20-m Jumbo Piston coring, 40 meter CPT-Stinger samples and 40 meter Shelby-tube Stinger samples. Other piston, box core and gravity CPT (gCPT) samples were acquired associated with oil and gas export pipelines.

The Shenandoah field development project is located in the Walker Ridge (WR) area in water depths ranging from 5,800 to 6,300 feet. The Shenandoah field will be developed as a subsea tieback from a drill center in WR-51 to a new build Floating Production System (FPS) located in WR-52.

TDI-Brooks worked closely with BOE and BSEE in expediting the permit. Following completion of the geotechnical coring campaign, TDI-Brooks shipped the soil samples back to its certified soil testing laboratory in College Station,

