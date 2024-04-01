 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2024

TDI-Brooks Completes Survey Off New York & New Jersey

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

Between January 2023 and February 2024, TDI-Brooks conducted an extensive site investigation program in two offshore wind blocks in state and federal waters. The projects involved surveying in excess of 20,000 line-kms of analogue and either single or multi-channel seismic in lease blocks and cable routes along the coasts of New York and New Jersey. Various tasks were carried out at different stages, such as offshore geophysical surveys, UHRS detailed surveys, archaeological identification surveys, light geotechnical coring, and benthic sampling.

TDI-Brooks utilized three survey vessels, namely the Brooks McCall, Miss Emma McCall and Marcelle Bordelon. The geotechnical survey involved more than 150 pneumatic vibracores (pVCs) and more than 150 Neptune 5K cone penetration tests (CPTs) gathered from both lease areas and along the offshore cable route (OCR). Along with multiple export cable route surveys, a reconnaissance survey covering the entirety of the lease area with 150-meter spaced survey lines was conducted, followed by a more detailed archaeological survey with 30-meter spaced lines. Survey sensors including dual head multibeam sonar, side scan sonar, sub bottom profiler, UHRS seismic, single-channel seismic, and Transverse Gradiometer (TVG) was utilized, all meeting BOEM specifications for archaeological surveys.

The goals, determined by the collected data, were to assess the conditions of the seabed and sub-seabed, which may include potential risks (geohazards or man-made hazards) that could impact the installation of wind turbines and subsea cables in the future. The investigations conducted involved measuring variations in water depth and slope changes, examining the morphology (composition of the seabed and lithology in the formations below in relation to local geology), identifying any natural or man-made obstructions on or below the seabed, such as rock outcrops, channels, depressions, gaseous fluid features, debris (natural or manmade), wrecks, industrial structures, cables, etc., and assessing any shallow geohazards that could affect the sites and future deep geotechnical soil studies within the top 100 meters beneath the seabed.

Related News

(Credit: Forssea Robotics)

Forssea Unveils Hybrid ROV for USV Applications

French company Forssea Robotics has introduced its newborn remotely operated vehicle (ROV) ARGOS-X specifically developed…

Rendering of ULSTEIN SX232 vessel (Credit: Ulstein)

Ulstein Introduces New Subsea Vessel for Offshore Energy Market

Norwegian shipbuilder and ship designer Ulstein has developed a new subsea vessel - ULSTEIN SX232 – designed to service the…

Saipem's Catorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem Gets Offshore Pipelines Installation Job for CCS Schemes in UK

Saipem has signed a letter of intent for the development of CO2 offshore transportation and storage facilities as part of…

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

L to R: Charles Chiau, CTO and Co-founder of Bedrock and Jean-Marc Binois, Chief Commercial Officer of Exail (Credit: Exail)

Bedrock Picks Exail’s Phins 9 Navigation for Next-Gen AUV

Exail has concluded its first sale of the Phins 9 Compact Inertial Navigation System (INS) to Bedrock, an underwater data…

Source: HII

HII Mission Technologies Unveils New REMUS 130 UUV

HII Mission Technologies has introduced the REMUS 130, a new unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) model based on the highly…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news