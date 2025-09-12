Friday, September 12, 2025
 
French Firm Bags $1B Offshore Pipe Order from Petrobras

(Credit: Vallourec)

French tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has secured a major contract by Petrobras for the supply of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) products and services for its offshore operations from 2026 to 2029.

The long-term agreement could generate total revenue of up to $1 billion, representing the widest award both in volumes and revenues since Petrobras adopted the open tender strategy.

This contract covers the full OCTG scope of supply for seamless pipes and VAM premium connections required for Petrobras’ offshore wells from 4.5-inches up to 18-inches, including carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and associated accessories.

Vallourec will also deliver comprehensive services both onshore and offshore, from desk engineering and material coordination to rig preparation, offshore supervision, rig return repairs, and re-stocking, to support Petrobras in optimizing operational efficiency.

“This achievement is a powerful demonstration of Vallourec’s ability to meet customers’ complex and evolving requirements. It confirms the strength and consistency of our positioning, built on technical excellence, an integrated industrial presence in Brazil, and a long-standing partnership with Petrobras based on mutual trust,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.

