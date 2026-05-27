TDI-Brooks Survey Vessel Gyre Arrives in Liberia

TDI-Brooks, in collaboration with GeoPartners Ltd and the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), has secured a contract for a multi-client multibeam echo sounder (MBES) and seep sampling survey for offshore Liberia. The project will provide a data-driven foundation aimed at reducing exploration risk across the continental shelf, slope, and basin floor.

TDI-Brooks’ research vessel, R/V GYRE, has arrived in Monrovia to begin the seep detection campaign. Following operations in Liberia, the vessel will support CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. on the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline (AAGP) project, also referred to as the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline, on behalf of The National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Survey activities are expected to commence later this month in southern Liberian waters and continue over an estimated six-week period.