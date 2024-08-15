Thursday, August 15, 2024
 
TDI-Brooks Wraps Up Geotechnical Job Offshore Mexico

(Credit: TDI-Brooks)

(Credit: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks, a U.S.-based marine services company specializing in geotechnical and offshore survey projects, has completed a third-party geotechnical coring project for Geohidra in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

This operation took place aboard the MV Laguna Azule. During the campaign, TDI-Brooks conducted a total of 32 Cone Penetration Tests (CPTs) using their Neptune 3000 miniature coiled rod CPT system, achieving penetration depths of four to six meters in water depths ranging from 30 to 40 meters.

The TDI-Brooks Datem Neptune 3000 Miniature Coiled Rod CPT System is designed for Cone Penetration Testing and boasts a push capability of 10kN.

This lightweight system is suitable for deployment in water depths of up to 3000 meters and is engineered to endure the most challenging marine conditions, according to TDI-Brooks.

