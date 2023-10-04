Thursday, October 5, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 4, 2023

Van Oord Set to Kick Off Cable Installation for Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Credit: Van Oord

Credit: Van Oord

Dutch offshore installation services company Van Oord is set to start the cable installation works on Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm in Germany.

"After Van Oord’s heavy lift installation vessel Svanen completed installation of all fifty monopiles for Iberdrola Deutschland’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, Van Oord now continues installing transition pieces and starts cable installation. This week the inter-array cable loading onto Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus has commenced," Van Oord said Wednesday.

In total, Van Oord will install approximately 70 kilometers of 66kV inter-array cables, manufactured by subcontractor TKF. To protect the cables, Van Oord will deploy its trencher Dig-It later this year to bury them. This Tracked Remotely Operated Vehicle (TROV) drives unmanned over the seabed and creates a trench for the cables by liquefying the seabed.

To complete the foundations for the wind turbines, Van Oord is currently installing the transition pieces on the previously installed monopiles. The transition pieces were transported from the manufacturing yard in Aviles to the Van Oord storage facility in Mukran, Germany. At Van Oord’s facility the final preparations and equipment is installed to enable the installation.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is located 30 kilometres northeast of the German island of Rügen and covers a 40-square-kilometer area. 

With a production capacity of 476 MW, Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will deliver electricity to 475,000 households while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 800,000 tonnes annually. It is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024. 

Van Oord is responsible for the transport and installation of the wind turbine foundations and the supply, transport and installation of the inter-array cables.

Luis Pérez Portela, Baltic Eagle Director at Iberdrola: ‘Very key milestones are being completed in the construction site and we’re looking forward to completing all installation work before commissioning can begin. I’d like to thank all vendors, suppliers, partners and staff for their commitment and perseverance which is allowing us to deliver this important project.’

Henk Jan van Dijk, Project Director at Van Oord: ‘The installation of the monopiles marks a key milestone in the construction of the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. The contours are now visible. Now that the transition pieces are being installed and our cable-laying vessel is ready to install the inter-array cables, construction is progressing well. A big thanks to the dedicated project team and all our partners driving this project.’


Related News

SW Bell Credit: Shearwater GeoServices

AUV Specialist Argeo Partners Up With Marine Seismic Giant Shearwater GeoServices

Argeo, a provider of robotic and digital solutions for the ocean space, and Shearwater GeoServices, a global provider of…

Credit:©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Swedish Prosecutor Hopes to Conclude Nord Stream Enquiry by Year-end

The Swedish investigation into the sabotage last year of the Nord Stream pipelines is at a sensitive stage and the prosecutor…

MAPPING THE WORLD’S OCEANS is central to understanding what’s down there, to help better manage this diverse, fragile ecosystem. Photos courtesy SOI

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping

With its new research vessel Falkor (too), Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) has ramped up its ability to map the ocean floor. Jyotika I. Virmani, Ph.D.

Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

CRP Subsea to Supply Cable Protection System for Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Equinor Taps Ocean Infinity for Floating Wind Farm Site Survey off California

Seabed survey and ocean research company Ocean Infinity has signed a contract with Equinor Wind US LLC, for one of the first…

(Photo: TDI-Brooks)

TDI-Brooks Breaks Ground on New Technical Building

TDI-Brooks announced it has broken ground on a new 16,000 square foot technical building at its headquarters in College Station…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company News
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news